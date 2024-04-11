Watch CBS News
Rain threatens to make massive landslide near Route 40 worse

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Thursday's rain could complicate matters along Route 40 in Washington County, where a massive landslide started a week ago. Officials say it could continue to slide if the rain becomes too heavy.

Joe Jackson works along Route 40 in South Strabane Township and he says what happened across the street took his breath away. 

"It just disappeared," Jackson said. "I didn't understand how it just collapsed like that and I was just glad it didn't happen over here," he said.  

Officials say the land started giving way a week ago. 

route-40-landslide.jpg
Rain could make a massive landslide along Route 40 in South Strabane Township worse.  (Photo: KDKA)

"This is pretty massive. I mean, there's a couple hundred thousand tons of dirt that have moved here," said Chief Jordan J. Cramer, director of fire and emergency management in South Strabane Township. 

And according to the township, there's a long crack about 30 feet from where the hill has already fallen that shows the landslide is still very active. 

"It's very likely that another section here is going to break off," Cramer said.  

The slide claimed some utility poles, but Cramer says, "Route 40 shouldn't be jeopardized at any point." 

"At this time we have no concerns that Route 40 would be unstable," he added. 

Most of the slide area is on private property and no structures are threatened. One thing Cramer says is whatever's going to happen, it's going to be dependent on the weather. 

"If we get significant rain in short periods in the coming days that's probably likely going to have an additional effect in this area," Cramer said. 

Meanwhile, across the street, Joe Jackson keeps a wary eye on the slide situation.

"That's scary that could happen. Just imagine if there were houses there. They would have just collapsed," Jackson said. 

First published on April 11, 2024 / 5:21 PM EDT

