Rain chances return to the Pittsburgh area today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain chances return today, but most of your day is going to be dry.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now

Aware: What a difference 24 hours can make. The weekend now has the best chances for rain once again.

While there is a chance for rain all day long, the best chance for rain occurs around noon with just scattered showers expected. The 'unsettled' weather remains in place through Wednesday.

Rain totals will be around a tenth of an inch today and also on Wednesday. Rain chances tick down just a little bit for Thursday to Friday to isolated.

Two-day rain totals for Thursday and Friday will be less than five-hundredths of an inch.

Back to today, with rain and overcast skies in place for today expect high temperatures to tumble from the 80° we hit yesterday. I have high temperatures today coming in at around 73°.

Highs will remain in the mid-70s on Wednesday with rain chances lingering. Thursday and Friday will see temps in the mid to upper 70s.

When looking at the extended forecast, the big change occurs this weekend. Yesterday it was looking like both Saturday and Sunday were going to be dry and pleasant. Today it looks like both days will have the highest chances for rain over the next week. What changed? Yesterday, model data indicated a single low-pressure system that would move through our area over the course of a couple of days. I had rain chances through Friday yesterday with storms possible on Friday leaving the weekend dry and pleasant. The system that is expected to slide through now will have two areas of low pressure with the first impacting us today and tomorrow. A secondary low attached to the system will slide through this weekend.

The track will bring similar conditions to what we had over the past weekend. Does that mean a severe weather outlook with tornadoes? This is our severe weather season, but similar to this past weekend tornadoes can't be ruled out.

To be clear the chances for severe weather right now appear low.

