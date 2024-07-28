Rain chances return late Monday as humidity ramps up across Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- High pressure brought us more sunshine and heat today, with highs again topping 90 degrees across the region.

Climate Data: Average High: 83 | Average Low: 64

First Alert: None

This marks the 15th day this year that Pittsburgh has reached at least 90 degrees.

Monday will feature a transition from hot and dry conditions to progressively more humid and cloudier weather for the early part of the week. Clouds will increase through the mid-morning into early afternoon, with a few showers and isolated storms appearing through afternoon and early evening. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a better chance for scattered showers and storms, and we need the rain with drought conditions in place across the tri-state area.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s all week, with highs most days running around 3-5 degrees warmer than average in the mid-to-upper 80s.

