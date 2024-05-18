Rain, isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday night in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -This is a May for the record books, surpassing the super tornado outbreak in 1985 with the most tornados on record for May, and it's only May 7. This is the first tornado in city limits since 1998 when an EF-1 touched down in Highland Park with winds at 105mph.

The region started off Saturday with widespread rain and a Flash Flood Warning in Allegheny County. In just 4 hours, areas picked up an additional 1-2" on top of the 1-2" of rainfall yesterday.

Keep in mind, an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out later this afternoon and evening. We do dry out a bit through the afternoon with some sunshine and highs today will stay in the mid-70s. More flooding and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Sunday is the best day to be outside with some sunshine returning and mainly dry conditions with highs in the low 80s.

The area kicks off the work week with quiet conditions, sunny skies and highs right around 80 before the chance of rain and storms move back in on Wednesday!

9a: 68° Rain

Noon: 74° Rain showers

3p: 78° Mostly Cloudy

6p: 76° Mostly Cloudy