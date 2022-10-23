Pups in costumes parade around Kennywood for 'Dogtober Fest'

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Saturday wasn't your normal day at Kennywood. Hundreds of dogs packed into the park decked out in their scariest and cutest Halloween costumes.

The park held its first-ever Dogtoberfest Fest, raising money for a local animal shelter.

There was a parade and costume contest where the pups were judged on the creepiest, most creative and cutest costumes.

Our first-ever Dogtober Fest is about to begin! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/FHshGCjWp7 — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) October 22, 2022

"Everybody brought their A game and it was definitely a tough call for our judges but it was a lot of fun and we hope to do something like this again," said Kennywood communications manager Tasha Pokrzywa.

The park says each person who attended donated a 5-pound bag of dog food, totaling more than 1,500 pounds. All of those donations will go to the Who Rescued Who Humane Society.

