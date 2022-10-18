Kennywood hosting Halloween party for dogs and their owners
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- Ever wanted to take your dog with you when you go to Kennywood? Now is your chance.
Kennywood is holding its first-ever Dogtober Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The park is inviting you and your four-legged friend to a parade and costume contest. They have the chance to win the cutest, the creepiest and the most creative costumes.
To take part, you must register online and bring a five-pound bag of dog food to donate to Who Rescued Who Humane Society.
For more information and to register, click here.
