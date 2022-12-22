Steelers move public Immaculate Reception ceremony inside due to weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have moved the public Immaculate Reception ceremony inside due to weather concerns.

The organization said Friday's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the play has been moved to the FedEx Great Hall due to the incoming winter storm. The hall, which is inside Acrisure Stadium, will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and is free to the public.

The team added that a replay of the original radio broadcast of the Immaculate Reception will play at 3:41 p.m. on Friday.

The ceremonies will continue after Franco Harris died Wednesday. Harris, who caught the Immaculate Reception, will have his jersey retired during a ceremony at halftime of the Steelers-Raiders game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

Click here for more information.