PRT: Monongahela Incline to remain closed for at least the next two weeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh will remain unable to use the Monongahela Incline for at least the next two weeks.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the incline will remain out of service for at least the next two weeks as repairs and tests ensuring the safety of the incline are completed.

"The Mon Incline has been rebuilt, rehabbed, refurbished, and upgraded multiple times throughout its history, which in many ways adds to the unique challenges of maintaining such a valuable piece of Pittsburgh history," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "While we cherish the opportunity to be entrusted with its upkeep, we are often tested by the difficulty of keeping such a prominent icon in operation."

The 153-year-old funicular is the oldest of fewer than 10 inclines remaining the in United States.

Since January 2, PRT has been working to restore service to the iconic Pittsburgh lift after it experienced a mechanical and electrical failure.

They said they anticipate the repairs will take an additional 10 days to finish before testing can begin.