Protein bars recalled after hairnet and shrink wrap found in products

Doctors Scientific Organica is recalling certain protein bars distributed throughout the U.S. because they may contain foreign material including disposable hairnets, shrink wrap and parchment paper, the Florida company announced on Wednesday.

The recall involves three batches of Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products manufactured by Doctors Scientific and sold at retail locations run by Burn Boot Camp, a gym franchise, throughout the U.S., according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

"Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible and not sharp may cause minor injuries such as transient chocking or gastrointestinal system injury," the food manufacturer stated in its notice.

Recalled protein bars. Food and Drug Administration

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. The the company initiated the recall after Burn Boot Camp received consumer complaints, Doctors Scientific said.

The 60-gram protein bars being recalled contain one of the following three lot numbers printed on the back of the foil for each bar, as well as on the bottom of each cardboard case: 181, 184, 187.

People who bought the recalled protein bars shouldn't eat them, but instead return to the place of purchase or destroy them, the company said.