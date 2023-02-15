Watch CBS News
Local News

Prosecutors to seek a sentence of seven or more years for Riley Williams

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Prosecutors have said they will seek a sentence of more than seven years for a woman from Pennsylvania convicted on charges related to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Late last year, Riley Williams of Harrisburg was found guilty on six of eight counts - including assaulting or resisting an officer. 

RELATED STORIES: 

A mistrial was declared on the other two counts, including a charge that Riley played a part in taking a laptop from Nancy Pelosi's office. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 4:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.