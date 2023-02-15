Prosecutors to seek a sentence of seven or more years for Riley Williams
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Prosecutors have said they will seek a sentence of more than seven years for a woman from Pennsylvania convicted on charges related to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Late last year, Riley Williams of Harrisburg was found guilty on six of eight counts - including assaulting or resisting an officer.
A mistrial was declared on the other two counts, including a charge that Riley played a part in taking a laptop from Nancy Pelosi's office.
