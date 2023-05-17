Prince Harry, Meghan involved in "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in NYC, spokesperson says

Prince Harry, Meghan chased by paparazzi in Midtown, spokesperson says Prince Harry, Meghan chased by paparazzi in Midtown, spokesperson says 02:44

NEW YORK - A spokesperson said Britain's Prince Harry, wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York City Tuesday night.

It happened after an awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown.

The couple had just attended the ceremony by the Ms. Foundation for Women which honored Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

It took place once the couple and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland left the ceremony.

Here is the full statement from their office:

Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.

The NYPD says officially "the incident is under investigation."

Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller spoke about the incident on CNN.

"This originally came in as a story about, you know, they had a car accident yesterday, which apparently is not the case. What the case is, speaking to people around the protective detail that was assigned to this was, they were overwhelmed by paparazzi. These were people in cars. These were people on motorcycles. These were people on scooters that had surrounded the vehicle in Midtown traffic. And now you've got the NYPD team that is the protective detail behind the principal car, and there's scooters, and motorcycles running in between them, ahead of them, crossing in front of them. They're trying to create some distance, and this is becoming worse and worse. So finally, in frustration, they made a command decision of, you know, trying to first slow down traffic, block a street, and get some distance. That didn't work, because then the scooters and the motorcycles flew down the sidewalks with pedestrians scattering," Miller said. "So they went to the 19th Precinct. That's 67th Street in Manhattan. They blocked off both ends of the street, they created basically a buffer. And then they spent some time, A, trying to cool down from this and say 'Alright, what's our strategic plan to get to the next location without bringing this entire crowd."

Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD is reviewing video evidence from the incident.

Neither Harry or Meghan were injured.

In 1997, Harry's mother Princess Diana died following in a car crash as her limousine was chased by paparazzi in Paris.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.