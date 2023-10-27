New Primanti Bros. set to open in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Bros. is set to open a new location in West Virginia.

The new restaurant and bar is scheduled to open on Nov. 2 in Weirton at 255 St. Thomas Drive. As part of its opening-day celebrations, Primanti Bros. said it will give away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 people through the door. There will also be a tailgate that starts at 5 a.m. to celebrate the location's opening. The restaurant will have games, a DJ and prizes on opening day, as well.

"Most businesses don't open their doors and then immediately give away the house to start their first day," Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb said in a release on Oct. 26. "But, we've never really been one to stick to the rules. And, we've been focused on coming to Weirton for years – so there's no better way to celebrate."

Primanti Bros. has locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Florida and West Virginia. The company said opening a location in Weirton expands "its commitment to serving great food with no pretense at a fair price to its legions of loyal fans." Primanti Bros. has more than 20 locations in the Pittsburgh area.

In September, Primanti Bros. opened a new location in the North Hills. Hundreds of people showed up on Sept. 27 for an opening celebration in McCandless. The restaurant is at the old Don Pablo's at 45 McIntyre Square. Ryan Wilkinson of Primantis said it has wanted to open a spot in McCandless for years.