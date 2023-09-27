Primanti Brothers celebrates 90 years in business, opening brand new Pittsburgh location

Primanti Bros. new location at McIntyre Square in McCandless is now open

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Primanti Brothers is celebrating 90 years in business this year, and what better way to celebrate a birthday, than by opening a new location in the North Hills?

Hundreds of people showed up for this grand opening celebration and as part of their festivities, Primanti Brothers was giving away free sandwiches for a year for the first 100 people through the door.

One of those excited 100 people in line was sitting 16th in line.

Wallie Bednarsky from Shaler Township said he got here early, and by early, we mean Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

He said he loves events like this that bring people together.

"I love the fact that it brings out a lot of people in our community," said Bednarsky. "We all started off as strangers and now we are all friends, palling around, playing cornhole, listening to music, it's a really good time and we are all here for the same reason, we have good taste with a good restaurant."

This new location takes over the old Don Pablo's in McCandless and it is not only a full-service restaurant and bar, but it also features a new video wall and an expanded menu.

Ryan Wilkinson of Primanti Brothers says that they've been focusing on opening a spot here on McKnight Road for years and are very excited about this new location.

"It is really fun to see the excitement that people have," Wilkinson said. "The passion that people have and everybody's got a story…they were here with their dad when they were a kid, they were in the strip district after they were at the bar years ago, we are just excited to continue to build that story and do it here in McIntyre Square."

The address for the new location is 45 McIntyre Square, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237, and will be open daily from 11 a.m. until midnight.