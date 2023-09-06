New York man accused of trafficking $1.6M in fentanyl to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A New York man was arrested after agents said they caught him trafficking $1.6 million worth of fentanyl to Pittsburgh.

Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda was arrested in Pittsburgh following a trip from New York, the state attorney general's office announced on Wednesday.

When he got to Pittsburgh, the attorney general's office said law enforcement saw he had a backpack and a suitcase and he was going out of his way to avoid interaction with police and K-9 Arko.

When agents approached him, authorities said he consented to a search of his backpack, where agents found a kilogram of fentanyl. A search of his bags turned up 9 kilograms of fentanyl, or about 450,000 doses, the attorney general's office said.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said it's the third major drug bust in the past several months in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Cepeda was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and related offenses.