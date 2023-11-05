Watch CBS News
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for more than 1,500 customers in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Around 1,600 water customers in Westmoreland County are currently under a precautionary boil water advisory today, according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. 

Earlier today, due to a water main break, a loss of positive water pressure was detected and as a result, contamination could enter the water distribution system. 

The advisory is in place for Ligonier Borough, Laurel Mountain Borough, and portions of Ligonier and Fairfield townships. 

Customers are advised to boil their water before drinking it. Bring the water to a rapid boil for one minute and let it cool or use bottled water. 

This includes drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation. 

Affected customers can head to a water buffalo located at the Ligonier Borough Municipal Garage at 301 Bunger Street. 

A map of the affected areas can be found below. 

ligoniermainbreak.jpg
Map of the affected areas Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County

First published on November 5, 2023 / 2:19 PM EST

