Bus driver taken to the hospital following crash at Pittsburgh Minadeo PreK-5

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after the bus rolled into a fence and a pole this morning at Pittsburgh Minadeo PreK-5.

According to information provided to KDKA from Pittsburgh Public Schools, the bus was transporting students to the school and as the driver left the bus, it began to coast down the road.

As the driver attempted to re-enter the bus, they were hurt in the process and had to be taken to the hospital.

The bus ultimately coasted into a fence and a pole on the school's property.

Students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

The district says that the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story