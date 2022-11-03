Watch CBS News
Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawn

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The latest numbers for the $1.2 billion Powerball have been drawn. 

The numbers are 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It wasn't immediately clear if there was a winner. 

Thanks to no one hitting all six numbers on Halloween night, the Powerball is staring down a $1.2 billion dollar payout, which is the Powerball's second largest jackpot in U.S. history and fourth largest overall lottery jackpot ever. 

The biggest jackpot for the Powerball was back in 2016 and the payout was over $1.5 billion, which was won by three ticket holders.

The chances of winning the jackpot Wednesday night are 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, you have a better chance of being struck by lightning, which is less than one in a million in a given year. 

Even if you don't hit the big jackpot, matching a few numbers could make you a small winner.

There have been 38 consecutive drawings of the Powerball in a row now, but don't let it deter you from getting in the game because, after all, you can't win if you don't play.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 11:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

