$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs in Wednesday night's drawing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A life-changing amount of money is up for grabs tonight as people wait for the Powerball numbers to be drawn.

If they haven't already, today, people will be clamoring to convenience stores like the Get-Go in Ross Township to not only get a ticket, but to try and will the $1.2 Billion jackpot in tonight's Powerball drawing in their favor.

Just a $2 investment gets you in the game sweeping the nation.

Thanks to no one hitting all six numbers on Halloween night, the Powerball is staring down a $1.2 billion dollar payout, which is THE Powerball's 2nd largest jackpot in U.S. history and 4th largest overall lottery jackpot ever.

Some of you at home might remember the biggest jackpot for the Powerball was back in 2016 and the payout was over $1.5 Billion, which was won by three ticket holders.

Now, the chances of winning the jackpot tonight are 1 in 292.2 million.

To put that into perspective, you have a better chance of being struck by lightning, which is less than one in a million in a given year.

And as we move towards the drawing this evening, some experts in statistics have noted on strategy and whether or not it is a good idea to buy one or many tickets.

Statistics experts say, there is really no difference in a situation like this whether you buy one or 100 tickets. But just keep in mind, even if you don't hit the big jackpot, matching a few numbers could make you a small winner.

Again, chances of winning are slim. There have been 38 consecutive drawings of the Powerball in a row now, but don't let it deter you from getting in the game because, after all, you can't win if you don't play.