The Powerball jackpot has reached $925 million. Here are the top 10 jackpots in Powerball history

By Caitlin O'Kane

/ CBS News

The Powerball jackpot reached $925 million in September after 30 consecutive drawings without a winner. The numbers on the Sept. 27 drawing were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and red Powerball 7 with a Power Play multiplier of 3X. The next drawing will be on Saturday, Sept. 30. 

A player who wins the jackpot on Saturday can choose an annuitized prize worth an estimated $925 million or can take a lump sum, estimated to be $432.4 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California
  2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – California
  4. $925 Million (est.) – Sept. 30, 2023
  5. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
  6. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
  7. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington
  8. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
  9. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California
  10. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

What was the largest Powerball jackpot ever won?

The $925 million jackpot is now the fourth largest in Powerball history.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022. The second largest was $1.586 billion sold in California, Tennessee and Florida in January 2016.

Earlier this year, a winning ticket for the third jackpot to surpass $1 billion was sold – with a $1.98 billion Powerball jackpot won in California in July.

