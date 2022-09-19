1 in 5 Pittsburgh residents lived in poverty in 2021
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One in five Pittsburgh residents lived in poverty last year, a 5 percent increase from 2019.
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the city's poverty rate was almost 8 percent higher than the nationwide average.
Minorities were also disproportionately impacted, with more than one-third of African American and Hispanic residents below the poverty line. More than one in four Asian residents were below the poverty line.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.