1 in 5 Pittsburgh residents lived in poverty in 2021

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One in five Pittsburgh residents lived in poverty last year, a 5 percent increase from 2019.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the city's poverty rate was almost 8 percent higher than the nationwide average. 

Minorities were also disproportionately impacted, with more than one-third of African American and Hispanic residents below the poverty line. More than one in four Asian residents were below the poverty line. 

