Post Malone bringing stadium tour to PNC Park in 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nine-time Grammy Award-nominated artist Post Malone is embarking on a 25-city headlining tour in 2025 and will bring his genre-blending show to Pittsburgh.

The music star will be joined by Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell when they take the stage at PNC Park on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with "Post Malone Presents: The Big Ass Stadium Tour."

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, will perform some of his biggest hits and brand new songs from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, released in August.

F-1 Trillion landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Country Album."

Tickets go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Nov. 26, with presales beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 20.