Possible meteor storm being forecasted this week

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get your telescopes out.

Astronomers are forecasting a chance of a spectacular meteor storm late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The night sky on Memorial Day could be lit up by as many as 1,000 shooting stars in an hour. Or it could be a complete dud.

NASA says the peak could be around 1 AM Tuesday and should be visible high in the sky all over North America.

