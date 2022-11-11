Portable generators recalled after reported finger amputations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over 300,000 portable generators are being recalled after dozens of reported finger injuries led to amputations.

An unlocked handle on some of Generac's portable generators can pinch fingers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There have been 37 reports of injuries, 24 of which resulted in amputations while another five left people with crushed fingers.

The 6500-watt and 8000-watt generators were sold nationwide at retailers like Ace Hardware Store, Amazon, Home Depot and Lowe's. The unit type, model number and serial numbers can be found on the CPSC's website.

Anyone who has one of the generators should stop using it unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle. Customers can contact Generac for a free repair kit to eliminate the pinch point.

The generators were previously recalled in 2021.