Port Authority T service stopped due to power issue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Port Authority T service is halted this morning due to an overhead power issue.

Shuttle buses are running, but the final stop on the T right now is the Wood Street Loop.

Due to an overhead power issue, light rail service is affected. Please see the thread below and follow @PghTransitAlert for updates. https://t.co/RsDAzO26Jq — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) April 26, 2022

The shuttles are running from:

(SLVR) Rail shuttle from Library to Washington Junction- transfer to bus shuttle.

(BLUE) Rail Shuttle from South Hills Village to Washington Junction- transfer to bus shuttle.

(RED) Rail shuttle from Overbrook to Potomac. Bus shuttle from Potomac to Station Square.

Shuttles are also running along Route 88:

St Anne's - Pizza Company

No Service @ Willow

Memorial Hall - Sunoco

Killarney - Calabria's

Mc Neilly - Monroe Muffler

Bus Shuttles will use Route 88 to Route 51 to South Hills Junction and Station Square, the Port Authority said. Shuttles will make the Wood Street Loop and back to Station Square.

Service is closed to Gateway Center or the North Shore.

