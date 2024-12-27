One person dead following SWAT standoff in Pittsburgh-area neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead following a SWAT standoff in the Allentown section of Pittsburgh.

According to Allegheny County police, officials were attempting to serve a warrant to a 45-year-old male who had previous felony convictions when the male fired multiple shots at officers at an apartment in the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue.

Officers returned fire toward the male and he proceeded to barricade himself inside the home. After the man barricaded himself inside the apartment, police opened fire, killing the suspect. It was not immediately clear what led to the second round of shots.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit has initiated an investigation.