Watch CBS News
Local News

Police shooting reported in Forest Hills

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (7/18)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (7/18) 02:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are responding to a police shooting in Forest Hills on Thursday night.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Allegheny County Police Department said officers are responding to a police shooting in the 200 block of Glasgow Road in Forest Hills. 

"The scene is contained, and there is no threat to the public," Allegheny County police posted on X. 

No other information was released. It is unclear if there are any injuries or how police were involved. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.