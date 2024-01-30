Police: Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Dollar General in Lincoln Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood.

Police say that 55-year-old William Posey is facing charges of robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and prohibit acts stemming from the incident that took place along Buttermilk Hollow Road on Sunday night.

Investigators say that Posey held an employee at gunpoint and demanded cash from two different registers, getting away with around $450.

Police tracked Posey down using surveillance video and caught up with him in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Once he was taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters, Posey admitted to robbing the store, and told detectives that the gun he used in the robbery was fake.

While searching his belongings, police found a pellet gun in his backpack.

Posey was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. It's unclear when he is due in court.

In addition to the new charges from the armed robbery, police say Posey had two outstanding arrest warrants from Tennessee and Virginia.