Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General store in Lincoln Place
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in the city's Lincoln Place neighborhood.
Police say officers were dispatched to the store along Buttermilk Hollow Road around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
An employee told police that man came into the store with a gun and stole a number of items.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Police say they will be using surveillance video from the store to help identify a suspect.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.
