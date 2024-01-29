Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General store in Lincoln Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in the city's Lincoln Place neighborhood.

Police say officers were dispatched to the store along Buttermilk Hollow Road around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

An employee told police that man came into the store with a gun and stole a number of items.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police say they will be using surveillance video from the store to help identify a suspect.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.