Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General store in Lincoln Place

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in the city's Lincoln Place neighborhood.

Police say officers were dispatched to the store along Buttermilk Hollow Road around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night. 

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

An employee told police that man came into the store with a gun and stole a number of items.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police say they will be using surveillance video from the store to help identify a suspect.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are handling the investigation. 

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 2:58 AM EST

