Police make arrest in Swissvale shooting that put teenager in the hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager is in custody after shooting another teenager on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, police were alerted to a shooting in the 7500 block of Short Street.

Once they arrived they found a 13-year-old has been shot in the stomach and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No updates have been provided on his condition as of Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Allegheny County Police learned that another 13-year-old was responsible for the shooting.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms charges.

Those charges were filed in juvenile court.