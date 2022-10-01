Watch CBS News
Local News

Police make arrest in Swissvale shooting that put teenager in the hospital

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager is in custody after shooting another teenager on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, police were alerted to a shooting in the 7500 block of Short Street.

RELATED: Teenager in critical condition after being shot in Swissvale

Once they arrived they found a 13-year-old has been shot in the stomach and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No updates have been provided on his condition as of Saturday morning. 

Meanwhile, Allegheny County Police learned that another 13-year-old was responsible for the shooting.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms charges.

Those charges were filed in juvenile court.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 8:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.