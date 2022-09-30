Juvenile in critical condition after being shot in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile male is in the hospital after he was shot in Swissvale this afternoon.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 3 p.m., they were called to the 7500 block of Short Street for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived they found the juvenile who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been named in the shooting.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details