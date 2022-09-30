Watch CBS News
Juvenile in critical condition after being shot in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile male is in the hospital after he was shot in Swissvale this afternoon. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 3 p.m., they were called to the 7500 block of Short Street for a reported shooting. 

Once they arrived they found the juvenile who had been shot. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No suspects have been named in the shooting. 

