Police investigating deadly stabbing in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Arnold, Westmoreland County after a stabbing happened in the middle of the street in broad daylight.

A Westmoreland County detective has confirmed to KDKA-TV that a suspect, identified only as a male in his 40s, is in police custody after stabbing his mother on Liberty Avenue on Sunday evening.

The Arnold police chief tells KDKA-TV that they found the suspect next to the woman, and he admitted to killing her. She was stabbed multiple times, according to KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer.

BREAKING: Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Arnold, Westmoreland County.



Sources tell @KDKA an adult son killed his mother in the middle of the street, cutting her throat. A body sat there for hours.



Arnold’s police chief told us they found their suspect next to… pic.twitter.com/MvoW4GnIpB — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) August 5, 2024

Officials stress that there is no active threat to the public.

