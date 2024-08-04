Watch CBS News
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Arnold

By Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Arnold, Westmoreland County after a stabbing happened in the middle of the street in broad daylight.

A Westmoreland County detective has confirmed to KDKA-TV that a suspect, identified only as a male in his 40s, is in police custody after stabbing his mother on Liberty Avenue on Sunday evening.

The Arnold police chief tells KDKA-TV that they found the suspect next to the woman, and he admitted to killing her. She was stabbed multiple times, according to KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer.

Officials stress that there is no active threat to the public.

