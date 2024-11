PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a vape shop in Oakland was robbed by four juveniles.

Pittsburgh Police say the robbery happened at the Cloud 9 smoke shop along North Craig Street just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Cloud 9 smoke shop in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. KDKA

Police say the four juveniles stole a small amount of product before running off towards Bayard Street.

No one was hurt during the robbery and police say no arrests have been made yet.