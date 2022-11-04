Watch CBS News
Police identify suspect wanted for putting hidden camera in bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they have identified the man wanted for putting a hidden camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.

Police said they are working on obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect. 

A search warrant found multiple videos and photos of victims ranging in age from small children to older people.

The suspect's name was not released. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 1:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

