Police identify suspect wanted for putting hidden camera in bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they have identified the man wanted for putting a hidden camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.

Police said they are working on obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect.

A search warrant found multiple videos and photos of victims ranging in age from small children to older people.

The suspect's name was not released.

