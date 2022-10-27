Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect's identity after finding hidden camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroom

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are trying to identify a man suspected of taping a hidden camera inside a bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.

Police said an employee found the camera inside a single occupant all gender restroom. 

After getting a search warrant, police said they found multiple videos and photos of victims ranging in age from small children to older people.

On Thursday, police shared photos of the man suspected of hiding the camera and asked for help identifying him. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 4 plainclothes detectives at 412-422-6520. 

First published on October 27, 2022 / 4:31 PM

