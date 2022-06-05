Police arrest Markez Anger in connection to shooting death of 18-month-old baby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The man wanted for the shooting death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas is in custody.

According to Pittsburgh Police Safety, 23-year-old Markez Anger was taken into custody in Turtle Creek early on Sunday morning.

Mugshot of Markez Anger Pittsburgh Public Safety

A joint operation between Pittsburgh Police, U.S. Marshals, and Allegheny County Police led to Anger's arrest.

Anger is facing criminal homicide, conspiracy, and firearm violations charges.