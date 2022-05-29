One-year-old boy shot and killed in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A one-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh EMS, and other emergency personnel responded to multiple calls saying a child had been shot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. this afternoon.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the child was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

A gray Jeep was parked at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Stanwix Street with the rear passenger side window shot out.

Medics pronounced the boy deceased shortly after their arrival. Police then learned the victim was struck during a drive-by. The baby's mother was with him at the time and it appears no one else was injured.

"I was about to take the dog out and I heard six gunshots. I ran to the window and saw a woman coming out of the car saying: 'They shot my baby, they shot my baby,'" Greg Damjanovic, a witness at the scene, said.

"We're following up on several leads right now. We're not ready to release any descriptions to the public yet and we have several units out across the city working the case," Commander Cristyn Zett of the Pittsburgh Police stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.