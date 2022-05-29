Watch CBS News
Local News

One-year-old boy shot and killed in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Shelley Bortz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One-year-old boy shot, killed in Downtown Pittsburgh
One-year-old boy shot, killed in Downtown Pittsburgh 02:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A one-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh EMS, and other emergency personnel responded to multiple calls saying a child had been shot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. this afternoon.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the child was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

A gray Jeep was parked at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Stanwix Street with the rear passenger side window shot out.

Medics pronounced the boy deceased shortly after their arrival. Police then learned the victim was struck during a drive-by. The baby's mother was with him at the time and it appears no one else was injured.

Mayor Ed Gainey, Public Officials Speak On Deadly Shooting Of One-Year-Old 09:08

"I was about to take the dog out and I heard six gunshots. I ran to the window and saw a woman coming out of the car saying: 'They shot my baby, they shot my baby,'" Greg Damjanovic, a witness at the scene, said.

"We're following up on several leads right now. We're not ready to release any descriptions to the public yet and we have several units out across the city working the case," Commander Cristyn Zett of the Pittsburgh Police stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Shelley Bortz
Shelley Bortz

Shelley is a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, native who joined KDKA in October 2021.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.