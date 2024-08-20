Route 51 reopens after police activity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Part of Route 51 is back open after it closed in both directions for police activity.

According to PennDOT 511 PA, Route 51, or Saw Mill Run Boulevard, was shut down between Bausman Street and Warrington Avenue. It has since reopened.

The closure comes at a time when construction on Saw Mill Run Boulevard has already created headaches for drivers. Route 51 has been closed between Crane and Woodruff while crews demolish a bridge.

Photos show police officers near the Extra Space Storage on Route 51. Video from the Liberty Bridge shows several police officers and a SWAT vehicle driving in the area.

Officials have not released any details yet about why police activity has forced road closures, but KDKA-TV is sending multiple crews to the South Hills.

