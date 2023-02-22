Watch CBS News
Plum Borough police officer facing DUI charges

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - Plum Borough Police had to arrest one of their own last month. 

Officer Ryan Schneider-Lochner is facing a driving under the influence charge after his arrest last month. 

According to police, they found Schneider-Lochner asleep in the driver's seat of his vehicle with the engine running. 

He then admitted to having "a little" to drink and then proceeded to stumble and fall when getting out of the car. 

