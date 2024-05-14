Plum Borough honors first responders for actions during Rustic Ridge home explosion

First responders honored for actions during Plum house explosion

First responders honored for actions during Plum house explosion

First responders honored for actions during Plum house explosion

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Several first responders were honored last night for their brave actions taken during last year's deadly home explosion in Plum Borough's Rustic Ridge community.

Members from Plum's four volunteer fire departments were honored alongside paramedics and police officers from other departments during a ceremony on Monday night.

Several first responders were honored Monday for their actions taking last year during the deadly house explosion in Plum Borough's Rustic Ridge community. KDKA

The community was brought to its knees last August when a home in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood exploded, destroying numerous nearby homes and damaging dozens of others, leaving five adults and one child dead in the aftermath of the blast.

Three nearby homes were destroyed and a dozen other homes were damaged in the blast.

Casey and Keegan Clontz, Heather and Paul Oravitz, Kevin Sebunia, and Michael Thomas all were killed in the explosion.

Multiple other people were critically injured and dozens of firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

A prayer service and numerous fundraisers to support the community were held in the wake of the blast.

The investigation into the explosion has not yet been completed and could take years before being finalized.