Pleasant conditions expected for primary election day in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a pleasant day in the Pittsburgh area before rain passes through overnight.

This afternoon should be pleasant with highs near 70 degrees.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Not for now. We have already talked as a team about how to handle frost. We likely won't be issuing any more First Alert Weather Days through the end of the month due to cold temperatures now that we saw some earlier this week.

Aware: Warmer weather is set to arrive this weekend with highs hitting the 80s as soon as Saturday

I am being a little aggressive with my highs, putting them in the low 70s. Most model data has highs hitting the upper 60s. Model data really struggles with April temperatures here in Pennsylvania with data numbers being on average around 4-5 degrees colder than the actual high on most days. When I do a manual calculation (I start with doing it by hand each day) I normally come out with temperatures slightly warmer than model data but not quite as warm as our temps are hitting each day. Today's temperature I am adding an additional three degrees to where my own calculations have us. Dealing with temperatures in April is always a challenge. I think we all enjoy the challenge though. It's also nice that at this time of the year, no one cares if we short highs by 2-5 degrees on any given day. It's a 'nice' weather surprise.

Rain chances come back tonight. It's the first of three fronts that will have an impact on us over the next week. Tonight's front is a cold front. The next two after tonight's will be warm fronts.

Rain totals for tonight should be around a quarter of an inch. At this point, it doesn't look like this will even be stormy with just showers expected. The best chance for rain will be from after 9p through 2a on Wednesday morning. Light drizzle should be expected on Wednesday morning.

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be warmer than this morning's temps.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a morning low of around 44 degrees. This is in part due to cloud cover remaining in place along with dew points slowly dipping. Wednesday's daily lows will likely be hit at the end of the day and should be near 40 degrees.

Thursday morning lows will dip down to near 32°. We get a warm front that slides through Thursday night bringing warmer weather our way for Friday.

Another warm front Friday to Saturday should push highs up to around 80 degrees for the weekend.

