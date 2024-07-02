Pleasant conditions again today in the Pittsburgh area ahead of increasing storm chances later this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Weather conditions today will be pleasant again with high temperatures in the mid-80s, but storm chances are increasing for later on this week.

Any Alert Days Ahead? There's a potential First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday to Thursday morning due to the potential for strong straight-line wind chances. I am going to wait for now to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. I want to talk to the team first. This will also allow for us to see a couple of consecutive runs to see data continue to support the First Alert Weather Day. Will go potential First Alert Weather Day for now.

Aware: Beryl is a Category 5 hurricane as of 4 a.m. with sustained internal winds of 165 mph. This is the strongest storm on record this early in the season ever.

When it comes to temperatures, today will be pleasant again with highs in the mid-80s. Morning temperatures dipped to the mid-50s in most places. We can say goodbye to comfy starts after today with humidity levels rising on Wednesday morning.

The Fourth of July will not be dry. There will be storms around. The chance of storms occurring on Thursday is rising. It will all depend on a boundary that initially sweeps through Late Wednesday into Thursday.

This will bring us rain and storm chances during this time. We will then see the same boundary sweep back through on Thursday afternoon with another round of rain and storms. While the severe weather chance may not be as high on Thursday, downpours could lead to brief flooding. There will be frequent lighting with any of the storms that sweep through. Microburst could also occur with the set-up that will be in place.

There are other chances for rain on both Friday and Saturday but those rain chances are more in line with isolated and not the scattered storms I am expecting to see on Wednesday and Thursday. Not everyone will be impacted by those rain chances.

At this point, the best chance for rain will continue to be for places south of I-70 with late Friday night into Saturday night being another window for rain chances to tick up.

