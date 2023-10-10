Pittsburgh plastic bag ban begins later this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The single-use plastic bag ban is set to go into effect in the city of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

When the ban begins, all retail establishments are prohibited from providing single-use plastic bags to customers.

The legislation was passed unanimously by Pittsburgh City Council in April 2022. Starting Saturday, shoppers will be required to bring a reusable bag or pay 10 cents for a paper bag. There are exceptions, including produce bags, garbage bags and pet waste bags.

On Monday, KDKA-TV talked to customers who said it is good to be environmentally friendly but feel plastic bags are recyclable too. Some said they are open to paper bags and the possibility of purchasing reusable bags.

"It's good for the environment, I think paper or plastic doesn't make much sense. I do like the reusable idea," shopper Bill Bara said.

However, one shopper said keeping the plastic is a better choice.

"Keep the plastic and do away with paper, do away with paper altogether, even paper receipts," Catherine Morales said.

Some businesses sprung into action early and ordered paper bags in preparation for the ban. Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in the Strip District is ready for the change-over with a large stock of paper bags.

Local businesses can finish the remaining stock of plastic bags without penalty through Jan. 1, 2024. Then, strict enforcement of the legislation begins.

Stores like Kuhns have posted signs on their doors informing shoppers of the change ahead.

"I just saw the sign on the door coming in. I'm not a city of Pittsburgh resident, but it caught my eye. I kind of like the paper bags anyway," Donna Devlin said.

Another customer took note of one key point, saying that some believe Pittsburghers are adverse to change.

"I do know that Pittsburghers are not willing to change often, so it's going to be interesting to see what happens," Bara said.

City council members say the city will soon incorporate a system where businesses are given a warning for a first violation, a $100 fine for their second and a $250 fine for a third violation.