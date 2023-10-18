Pizza delivery driver carjacked and robbed in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery driver was carjacked and robbed early on Wednesday morning in the city.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, they got a call just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a reported carjacking in the city's Elliott neighborhood.

The caller told police he was delivering to a house on Harker Street but once he arrived at the address, the occupants told him they did not make the order.

As he went back to his vehicle, according to his recounting, he was approached by two young men who pulled out a gun and then demanded his car keys, wallet, and iPhone.

The delivery driver was not injured in the exchange.

Not long after police took the call, the driver's vehicle was found abandoned in the 800 block of Herschel Street - but the phone and wallet were not in the vehicle when police located it.

No arrests have been made at this time and Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

This is the second time this year that a delivery driver has been carjacked and robbed in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

On January 3, a delivery driver was jacked, beaten, robbed, and stripped naked in the early morning hours of that day.

Police were ultimately able to make an arrest, but the victim told KDKA the psychological damage from the crime has left him scarred, saying he's " totally depressed with anxiety, panic attacks if I see any people."

