Pittsburgh's weather starts to turn more spring-like into next week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and snow showers continued last evening and the highs were in the low 40s and wind gusts around 20-25 mph and that made it feel below freezing during the Pirates Home Opener.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
Today will be cloudy with highs near 50 and a few light rain and snow showers in the Laurel Highlands and ridges. We become mostly sunny Sunday and highs in the upper 50s.
There's a Winter Weather Advisory for Garrett Co. Maryland until Midnight Saturday where 2-5" are expected total over the next few days.
Meanwhile, a Flood Advisory remains in place until Monday at 2 p.m. in the Pittsburgh area.
Eclipse forecast
Monday will be in the mid-60s with a few clouds during the Total Solar Eclipse. 97% will be visible in Pittsburgh at 3:17 and right now it looks like we also could see light showers.
Temperatures in the 70s return on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with more April showers.
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!