Pittsburgh's weather starts to turn more spring-like into next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and snow showers continued last evening and the highs were in the low 40s and wind gusts around 20-25 mph and that made it feel below freezing during the Pirates Home Opener.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today will be cloudy with highs near 50 and a few light rain and snow showers in the Laurel Highlands and ridges. We become mostly sunny Sunday and highs in the upper 50s.

There's a Winter Weather Advisory for Garrett Co. Maryland until Midnight Saturday where 2-5" are expected total over the next few days.

A Winter Weather Advisory in place for Garrett and Highland counties KDKA Weather Center

Meanwhile, a Flood Advisory remains in place until Monday at 2 p.m. in the Pittsburgh area.

Eclipse forecast

Monday will be in the mid-60s with a few clouds during the Total Solar Eclipse. 97% will be visible in Pittsburgh at 3:17 and right now it looks like we also could see light showers.

The latest forecast for the upcoming eclipse in our area KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures in the 70s return on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with more April showers.

7-day forecast: April 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!