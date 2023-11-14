Pittsburghers head to Washington, D.C. to participate in March for Israel event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People were boarding buses in Oakland early Tuesday morning to head to the nation's capital to show their support during a March for Israel event.

This march is following the coordinated day of protests outside of Senator John Fetterman and Senator Bob Casey's offices demanding the support of a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

"It's incredibly important for us to come together," Laura Cherner of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said, "as a collective community and as a nation when there is increasing dehumanization of Israel, there is a rise in antisemitism. To have us come together with support from the entire nation is going to be a huge, historic moment."

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the march.

This is not the first instance of Pittsburgh showing support as tensions rose in the Middle East. Hundreds of people gathered for a "Day of Action for Palestine" rally on Oct. 13 in the Oakland section of the city.

In addition to the event in Oakland, on that Friday evening, a gathering commenced for a prayer vigil to mourn those who died in Israel and pray for those injured. KDKA's Alexandra Todd spoke to those at the vigil in Aspinwall about how they were feeling at that time.

"The community is in real pain," Orlie Aridor said. "Many people have families. And for many people from the Jewish communities, it is very traumatic. The events that occur there are reminders of the horrors of the holocaust."