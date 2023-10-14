Pittsburghers gather at park for vigil in support of Israel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Pittsburgh on Friday, there was a "Day of Action for Palestine" rally and a vigil for Israel.

Despite concerns over the possibility things could get out of hand, the rally was peaceful and the vigil was somber.

The rally happened Friday afternoon in Oakland, as hundreds of people gathered for Palestinian freedom and human rights. University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh police officers were on patrol during the rally. Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said they plan to continue to have an increased security presence.

"Our patrol resources within the zones are prepared and on watch for those facilities and the community in large," the chief said. "We haven't had any type of indication that we have any type of real threat and/or general threat. We are prepared to do what we normally do. Protect our community."

On Friday evening at Aspinwall Riverfront Park, a substantial gathering came together for a prayer vigil to mourn those who have died in Israel and pray for those injured.

"Because of the level of the shock," Meir Ardor said. "Everybody in Israel knows somebody who got hurt."

"The community is in real pain," Orlie Aridor said. "Many people have families. And for many people from the Jewish communities, it is very traumatic. The events that occur there are reminders of the horrors of the holocaust."

Right now, there is no known threat toward the Jewish community in Pittsburgh. The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh released a statement on Friday saying it is increasing security at synagogues and places of congregation in the city.

"We appreciate the support that we receive from the surrounding Jewish and non-Jewish community. We appreciate the police supporting us and protecting us where we stand," Nava Chernoff said.

The Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh does have an emergency notification system in place to notify the heads of organizations if any threat is detected.