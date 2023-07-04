Pittsburghers rush to Sheetz to take advantage of $1.776 gallon gas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburghers are spending a good chunk of their Fourth of July in line at Sheetz.

On Monday, Sheetz announced it is dropping gas prices to $1.776 a gallon for Independence Day. Sheetz said the promotion, commemorating the year the Declaration of Independence was signed, started at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 at all of its locations. It applies to regular, E85, ethanol free, unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium, but not diesel.

In Wexford, drivers were bumper-to-bumper waiting for their chance to fill up. The scene was similar at many Sheetz locations across the Pittsburgh region.

"It's pretty wild," Justin Head said. "I don't know if this has ever happened before, but clearly everyone's on board and ready to get some gas."

Joe John remembers the good days, and this still caught him off guard.

"I was wondering what the heck was going on," John said.

The last time gas was this cheap was back in the early 2000s. It is a deal customers say is worth waiting for.

"I've been waiting in line about 20, 25 minutes, and it's all for the great, cheap gas," Matt Contino said.

Sheetz said the promo runs until midnight or when the gas runs out.