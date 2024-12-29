Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium to host annual Donation Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is gearing up to host its annual Donation Day on Monday.

Admission is free if anyone brings a non-perishable food item including canned goods, dried goods, etc. The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. The entire zoo is participating in the donation drive.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. The food bank is in need of items like canned fruits, canned vegetables, beans and soups. They also are looking for paper products including hygiene and household items.

The free admission into the zoo with a non-perishable item, that does not include the zoo's holiday lantern experience.

Donations are going to be collected in the zoo's parking lot.

You can find more information about the zoo's Donation Day at this link.