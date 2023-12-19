Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium giving free admission to visitors who bring food donation on Dec. 27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is giving free admission to visitors who bring a non-perishable item next Wednesday.

Visitors who bring an item like canned or dry goods on Dec. 27 will be given free daytime admission to the zoo during the third annual Donation Day, which is a partnership with the Pittsburgh Greater Community Food Bank. Last year, the zoo says over 4,000 guests donated more than 2.5 tons of food.

"Going into our third annual Donation Day, we hope to see a great turnout. Part of the Zoo's mission is to inspire our communities to take action, and we're proud to offer a day for guests to unite and help our neighbors," said Ron Gruca, the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium's chief advancement officer, in a news release

Donations will be collected in the zoo parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free admission doesn't get visitors into the Zoo Lights Drive-Thru.

A list of the items most needed by the food bank can be found on the zoo's website.

"Continued inflation and increased food costs are pushing families to make impossible choices. As a result, more families than ever are turning to the Food Bank and our network for help," said Charla Irwin-Buncher, chief development officer for the food bank. "It takes a community to feed a community. We're so grateful to the Pittsburgh Zoo for recognizing the great need and helping to make sure all of our neighbors have enough food to eat."