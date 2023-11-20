Holiday lights return to Pittsburgh Zoo with new walk-thru experience

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Zoo will sparkle with holiday lights again this season, and by popular demand, there's a new walk-thru experience.

Zoo Lights transforms the zoo into a "sparkling safari" with thousands of lights and illuminated animals in over 150 displays. The zoo says Pittsburgh favorites will be featured this year, including an animated recreation of the iconic Eat'n Park Christmas tree commercial and friends like Daniel Tiger from Fred Rogers Productions.

It'll be the fourth year for drive-thru nights, and this year, the zoo says it's adding special walk-thru nights.

On the drive-thru tour, guests can enjoy the lights in their cars as music plays through a downloadable podcast, and there are also stops for snacks, warm drinks and gifts. On select Saturdays and Sundays, guests can walk through the winter wonderland while also enjoying additional live music and photo opportunities.

Holiday lights are returning to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium for the 2023 season. (Photo: Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)

"Zoo Lights has been such a wonderful event for the community and a fun holiday tradition. Many years ago, the Zoo used to offer holiday light walk-thrus, which guests have been requesting. What better time to bring that back than our 125th anniversary," said Ron Gruca, the chief advancement officer at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, in a news release.

Zoo Lights returns Nov. 24 and runs though Dec. 30 on select nights.

It's $45 for cars, and for the walk-thru, it costs $18 for adults and $15 for children ages 2 and over. More information can be found on the zoo's website.